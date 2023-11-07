Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Ameresco updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ameresco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

