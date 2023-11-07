América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.36 on November 13th

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3605 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

América Móvil has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $10,920,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at $8,894,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 344,069 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

