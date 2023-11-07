American Investment Services Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,467,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 823,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 413,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 76,279 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $410.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

