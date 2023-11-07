American Investment Services Inc. Invests $214,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

