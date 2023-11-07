American Investment Services Inc. Sells 14,400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

