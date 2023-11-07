Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 0.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

