Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 66,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.16.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $270.28. The stock had a trading volume of 181,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

