Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $730,069.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,318 shares of company stock worth $5,555,054. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

