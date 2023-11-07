Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.94. The company had a trading volume of 416,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,339. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.59 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

