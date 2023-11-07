Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Northland Power (NPI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northland Power (TSE: NPI):

10/26/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$32.00.

10/3/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$22.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$41.60.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). Northland Power had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of C$471.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.15 million. Analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.2946545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.36%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

