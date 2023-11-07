Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT at $97.20

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,861 shares of company stock valued at $344,042 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

