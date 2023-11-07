Analysts Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Target Price at $23.43

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $771,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,452,736 shares in the company, valued at $70,885,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $10,296,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 616,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.35. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

