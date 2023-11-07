Analysts Set Expectations for Northwest Pipe’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Northwest Pipe in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $265.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 7.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 46.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

