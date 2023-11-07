Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Target Price at $61.71

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Morphic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MORF

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Morphic

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 93,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.35.

About Morphic

(Get Free Report

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.