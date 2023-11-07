AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $16.67 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $442.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.23.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,846 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,154,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574,987 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

