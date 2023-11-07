Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANEB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -1.32.

ANEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

