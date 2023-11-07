Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apartment Income REIT’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,757,000 after buying an additional 5,292,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,319,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,896,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

