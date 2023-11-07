Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 102.47%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.11 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE AIV opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $910.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AIV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.