Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $910.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 102.47%. The company had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

