Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Appili Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Appili Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,823. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

