Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 0.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.68. 601,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.98.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

