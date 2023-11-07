Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %
APVO stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
