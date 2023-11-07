Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

APVO stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.