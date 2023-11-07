Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 701 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.