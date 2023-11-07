Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.05 million. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $489.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.59. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,900 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

