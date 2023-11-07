ARM (ARM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.27 per share for the quarter.

ARM Trading Up 2.6 %

ARM stock traded up 1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 54.50. 890,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,854,872. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 69.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 62.05.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

