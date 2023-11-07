ARM (ARM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect ARM to post earnings of 0.27 per share for the quarter.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock traded up 1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 54.38. 785,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,936. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 69.00.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 62.05.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.