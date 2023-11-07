Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Loop Capital increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $970,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,108,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWI opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

