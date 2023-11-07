Arnhold LLC Acquires 3,024 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arnhold LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after purchasing an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,063,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.67. The company had a trading volume of 270,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $496.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

