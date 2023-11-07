Arnhold LLC Acquires Shares of 209,994 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 209,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 1,744.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 539,432 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,569,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,255 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America raised Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,585,228 in the last three months. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 1,220,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $43.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

