Arnhold LLC Acquires Shares of 4,749 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 102,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $50.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Insider Activity

In other Braze news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $739,778.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $739,778.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,437 shares of company stock worth $9,341,796. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

