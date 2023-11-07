Arnhold LLC Buys 18,273 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 13.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in Nutrien by 15.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.3 %

Nutrien stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 691,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,816. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

