Arnhold LLC Buys 2,975 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 1.4% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,821 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Humana by 393.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.42.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $10.64 on Tuesday, reaching $497.95. The company had a trading volume of 579,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.41. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $564.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

