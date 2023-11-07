Arnhold LLC Buys 33,733 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. 3,977,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,169,012. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $177.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.