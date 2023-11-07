Arnhold LLC Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arnhold LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

TEL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.72. 236,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

