Arnhold LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arnhold LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $11.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $892.23. 206,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,057. The company has a market cap of $368.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $469.03 and a 52-week high of $925.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $856.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $819.97.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

