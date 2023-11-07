Arnhold LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arnhold LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock worth $20,907,999 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $319.43. 3,808,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,558,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.79 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

