Arnhold LLC Decreases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Arnhold LLC reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up 1.2% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arnhold LLC owned 0.27% of Lumentum worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 304,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $219,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lumentum by 7.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Lumentum by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,209. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.16.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $51.50 to $49.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

