Arnhold LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 13.1% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $115,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average is $180.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

