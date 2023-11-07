Arnhold LLC Grows Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,464 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up 2.4% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.39% of DXC Technology worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. 315,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

