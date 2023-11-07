Arnhold LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $85.05. 3,148,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,186,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

