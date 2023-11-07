Arnhold LLC Has $11.45 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. WestRock comprises about 1.3% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.15% of WestRock worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after buying an additional 874,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $194,739,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK remained flat at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

WestRock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

