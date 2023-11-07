Arnhold LLC Has $14.82 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arnhold LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.7% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 37,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 84,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 75,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,010,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,993. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.