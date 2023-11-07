Arnhold LLC Has $6.56 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arnhold LLC lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after buying an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in VMware by 115.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.39. 95,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,368. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average of $149.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.71.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

