Arnhold LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arnhold LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. 5,602,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,223,945. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

