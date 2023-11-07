Arnhold LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,849 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned 0.15% of First Horizon worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $133,345,000. State Street Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Horizon by 1,877.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $22,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 526,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,032. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

