Arnhold LLC Increases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Arnhold LLC increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lear comprises approximately 2.0% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lear worth $17,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.60. 48,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,484. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEA

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.