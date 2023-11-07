Arnhold LLC Lowers Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Arnhold LLC reduced its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,810 shares during the quarter. ON comprises approximately 1.9% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ON worth $16,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ON by 847.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

ON Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. 804,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,791. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.23. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

