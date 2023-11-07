Arnhold LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after acquiring an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 34.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,738,000 after acquiring an additional 869,131 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,364.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $2,030,952.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,633,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,323 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,985. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Up 9.6 %

GTLB stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. 758,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

