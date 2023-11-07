Arnhold LLC Makes New Investment in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Arnhold LLC owned 0.05% of Vitesse Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTS. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Vitesse Energy stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTS. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leary Dan O bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,332.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,780 in the last ninety days.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

