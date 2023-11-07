Arnhold LLC Purchases 7,650 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,574,410 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $17.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,336,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,552. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

